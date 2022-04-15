AC Milan Selling Out The San Siro Game After Game As Fans Turn Up To Support Scudetto Push

MilanNews.it reported a few weeks ago that AC Milan are looking to pack the San Siro to the limit for the remainder of the games this season as the club fight for the title. The management reduced the prices for some tickets leading to large amounts being sold for the final two home games against Fiorentina and Atalanta in advance.

The game against Bologna last weekend was completely sold out according to the club as the fans try to spur on the team to keep at the top of the table.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the Rossoneri have sold 65,000 tickets for the game tonight which points toward the game being a sell out.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via ACMilanData, the attendance for Bologna and Genoa will be the highest of the entire season and likely Fiorentina and Atalanta will follow suit.