AC Milan Selling Out The San Siro Game After Game As Fans Turn Up To Support Scudetto Push

The fans are really pushing hard for the team, hopefully the team press as much for us.

By Muqaddam Malik
new
Fans of AC Milan in sector ‘Curva Sud’ show their support... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

MilanNews.it reported a few weeks ago that AC Milan are looking to pack the San Siro to the limit for the remainder of the games this season as the club fight for the title. The management reduced the prices for some tickets leading to large amounts being sold for the final two home games against Fiorentina and Atalanta in advance.

The game against Bologna last weekend was completely sold out according to the club as the fans try to spur on the team to keep at the top of the table.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the Rossoneri have sold 65,000 tickets for the game tonight which points toward the game being a sell out.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via ACMilanData, the attendance for Bologna and Genoa will be the highest of the entire season and likely Fiorentina and Atalanta will follow suit.

