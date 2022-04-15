Match Preview: AC Milan vs Genoa H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Genoa at the San Siro tonight as the side try to pick up three points and somehow claw their way to up to first place. Stefano Pioli will make a few changes to the line up as Ante Rebic and Ismael Bennacer return from their injuries.

H2H

Milan 1 - 2 Genoa

Genoa 2 - 2 Milan

Milan 2 - 1 Genoa

Genoa 0 - 3 Milan

Milan 3 - 1 Genoa (Coppa)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, W, D, D

Genoa: D, D, W, L, L

Players to Watch

Franck Kessie

Diaz has been poor and it seems Pioli will got about the Kessie-Tonali-Bennacer trident to outmuscle opponents and force things to happen further up the pitch. In the last game, Kessie was the one putting through really good passes for the wingers and the striker and hopefully he can keep it simple and moving further up and possibly even get a goal. His final few games for Milan, hopefully he can make the difference that gets us to the Scudetto.

Milan Badelj

Badelj is the engine of this Genoa side and will be desperate for his side to spoil Milan’s party and help them in their relegation battle. Milan will need to shut him down to ensure the attack of Genoa do not get any chances to test Maignan and put us in a difficult spot. The midfielder will also be playing the role of shutting down our CAM so let’s hope Kessie starts and can physically overpower him and open up space.

Rafael Leao

Leao needs to get out of his head, he is overthinking too much and being too complicated in the final third. The winger has been rushing his shots, misplacing his passes and overextending his runs in recent weeks. It also stems from defenders doubling up on him but he needs to show that he is better than that and can break through to create some magic.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 0 Genoa