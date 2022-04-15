AC Milan Host Genoa At The San Siro In Desperate Attempt To Take All Three Points

AC Milan host Genoa at the San Siro tonight as Stefano Pioli’s side look to bounce back after dropping points in the previous two games and losing the top spot to Inter Milan as they have a game in hand.

Ismael Bennacer returns to the starting line up after missing out on the Torino game due to muscle fatigue, he will be a big addition to get the ball moving in the midfield and support the struggling attack.

Franck Kessie will likely replace Brahim Diaz as the trequartista for the game as the Spaniard is in a rut and is really hampering the creativity.

Milan need to keep winning from now until the end of the season and hope Inter slip up to have any chance at the Scudetto this season. The side have not conceded in the past five leagues games but have also not scored in the previous two games.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers (Messias), Kessie, Leao, Giroud.