AC Milan Close To Their 12 Million Euro Sale As Eintracht Frankfurt Could Survive Relegation This Weekend

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan could begin getting some money in from the loan deals as Norway winger Jens Petter Hauge’s obligation to join Eintracht Frankfurt could be triggered as soon as this weekend. The former FK Bodo/Glimt winger spent just one season with the Rossoneri before being loaned out with an option to buy to the Bundesliga side. Milan should take home 12 million euros once the purchase is triggered which will be a boost as the side look to level up the quality in the side in a big way this summer.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that a win this weekend will seal the deal. He sets out the figures as follows, Milan receive 2 million euros for the loan, 8 million for the permanent move, 5 million in bonuses and 15% of any future resale.

In Germany, Hauge has played 21 games scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists while in the Europa League he has played 8 games and scored 1 goal thus far this season.