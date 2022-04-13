AC Milan Are Confirmed To Be Interested In Sassuolo Captain and Winger

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are seriously considering Sassuolo winger and captain Domenico Berardi to be the right wing solution this summer. The winger would be a direct replacement for the underperforming Junior Messias and Alexis Saelemaekers which means the former will probably not remain at the club. Sassuolo want 30 million euros for the midfielder but the Rossoneri deem this to be too high. Milan will be looking to both lower the asking price and get some favourable payment terms to get this deal over the line. Stefano Pioli is a big fan of the player who is considered to be a ‘giant killer’ in Serie A however he is rather unproven on the big stage such as in Italy’s loss to North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifier.

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it has confirmed the interest and notes that it may finally be time for him to leave Sassuolo. He adds that AS Roma are also in this race.

Berardi has 14 goals and 14 assists for Sassuolo in the league thus far this season.