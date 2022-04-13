AC Milan Striker and Talisman Out For Ten Days As Injuries Persist Amidst Crucial Matches

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out ahead of the Torino game last weekend and now Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the striker will be out for at least 10 days due to a knee overload. The likely rules him out of the Genoa game this Friday as well as the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi final against Inter Milan next week.

The striker has played just 31 minutes in 2022, the achilles injury he sustained in the game against Juventus has caused major issues and set off this recurring spell of problems.

The 40 year old has nonetheless scored 8 goals in the league this season which is shockingly the same as Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao. He has only played 937 minutes of football in the league about half of Leao’s time and about two thirds of Giroud’s.

Milan’s attack has been struggling in recent weeks as the side have scored only 3 goals in their last 5 league games.