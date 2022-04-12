AC Milan Have Agreement With Liverpool FC Striker Over Free Transfer This Summer

AC Milan are in dire need of attacking reinforcements especially a striker who can play consistently as both veterans currently in place have spent extended periods out with injury thus far which has hurt us. Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have delivered 16 goals in the league between them which is quite low for a striking duo.

The Rossoneri are reportedly chasing Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi to sign on a bosman this summer. The approach has been ongoing for over a month and seems to be very close if not complete. The striker has 5 goals and 3 assists in 533 minutes of football this season.

Daniele Longo has come forth to say the deal is 97% done.

Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that an agreement has been reached between Milan and Origi worth 4 million euros per year. Previous reports noted that he would arrive on a four year deal.

The Belgian international is a clutch goalscorer who has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FIFA Club World Cup in recent seasons.