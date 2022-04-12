AC Milan Injury Crisis Hurts Scudetto Hopes As Torino Game Lacks Options

AC Milan had an injury crisis ahead of the away game against Torino which in part contributed to the lack of options for manager Stefano Pioli during the game.

Brahim Diaz was not expected to start but was put back in as Ismael Bennacer was ruled out forcing Franck Kessie to CDM from CAM. Diaz had a terrible game.

Ante Rebic also had muscle fatigue which took out the depth at left wing hence Rafael Leao stayed on despite putting in a poor shift.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also dropped out due to muscle fatigue and his leadership and finishing was needed as Olivier Giroud cannot keep the ball at his feet.

In addition to these, Alessio Romagnoli, Alessandro Florenzi and Simon Kjaer were also missing out.

The side is lacking depth and more importantly experience. The leaders of the side such as Kjaer, Ibrahimovic and the captain Romagnoli are all missing out.