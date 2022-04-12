Comparing The Schedules Of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli For The Final Six Rounds

AC Milan have thrown away the title race back into the hands of Inter Milan just two weeks after taking charge of the top spot. There are just six rounds of football left in the league but Inter have a game in hand which is the ace up their sleeve in these rounds.

Milan’s form is in decline and it is very hard to see Inter dropping point again. The Rossoneri also have the toughest schedule to go which is cause for concern for Stefano Pioli.

Games to go:

Inter Milan: Spezia (A), AS Roma (H), Bologna (A, game in hand), Udinese (A), Empoli (H), Cagliari (A), Sampdoria (H).

Spezia (A), AS Roma (H), Bologna (A, game in hand), Udinese (A), Empoli (H), Cagliari (A), Sampdoria (H). AC Milan: Genoa (H), Lazio (A), Fiorentina (H), Hellas Verona (A), Atalanta (H), Sassuolo (A).

Genoa (H), Lazio (A), Fiorentina (H), Hellas Verona (A), Atalanta (H), Sassuolo (A). Napoli: AS Roma (H), Empoli (A), Sassuolo (H), Torino (A), Genoa (H), Spezia (A).

Form in Serie A:

Inter - W, D, D, W, W

Milan - W, W, W, D, D

Napoli - L, W, W, W, L