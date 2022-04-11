AC Milan Have Collapsed With Yet Another 0-0 Draw Against Torino This Time As Scudetto Dream Fades

AC Milan were held to another frustrating 0-0 draw by Torino on the road last night. The side cannot do anything in attack and have 0 creativity in a throwback to the banter days of the past decade.

The Rossoneri have mentally collapsed under the pressure of the title race giving up their undisputed top spot in just a mere three weeks back to Inter Milan as they hold a game in hand.

Saelemaekers and Diaz need the boot at this point as they cannot complete their basic duties in their assigned roles. Leao is in a massive slump and is becoming predictable. Worst of all, Giroud is trying to be too fancy with the lay offs and is ridiculously easy to cut out of the game.

Stefano Pioli is in a crisis and the lack of additions in the winter window has come home to roost. There is no depth at striker, the midfield (attacking) are devoid of ideas and the team as a whole look confused and out of sorts.

To rub salt into the wound, the dropped points are largely due to the performances of Milan loanee Pobega who rallied the Torino attack, Inter-bound Bremer who pocketed Giroud, former left back Rodriguez who made crucial tackles, Milan fanboy Belotti who held up the ball and empowered his side all game and worst of all Milan reject Pellegri almost scored a devastating winner against us.