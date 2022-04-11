Where Do AC Milan Rank In The Richest Football In Italy List?

Forbes published a list of the richest owners of football clubs globally. JuveFCNews distilled the Italian owners in the list across the various divisions of professional football in the country and there were some surprises. For example, the top two richest owners teams are not in Serie A.

The list is not particularly useful by any stretch as the figures represent the wealth of the individual owners but this does not always having a bearing on the owning company or investment level. Furthermore, since FFP and now the Financial Sustainability, the clubs need to be reliant on their generated revenue to feature in the top UEFA competitions.

1. Robert and Mihael Hartono (Como, 45 billion dollars)

2. Silvio Berlusconi (AC Monza, 7.1 billion dollars)

3. Rocco Commisso (Fiorentina, 6.1 billion dollars)

4. Joey Saputo (Bologna, 4.8 billion dollars)

5. Dan Friedkin (AS Roma, 4.3 billion dollars)

6. Paul Singer (AC Milan, 4.3 billion dollars)

7. Marco and Veronica Squinzi and Simona Giorgetta (Sassuolo, 3.9 billion dollars)

8. Renzo Rosso (Vicenza, 3.5 billion dollars)

9. John Elkann (Juventus, 2.1 billion dollars)

10. Antonio Percassi (Atalanta, 1.4 billion dollars)