AC Milan Gearing Up To Bring Back Midfielder From Loan At Torino For The New Season

The midfielder will be a great addition to the rotation and is a low cost option to boost our depth.

By Muqaddam Malik
Tommaso Pobega of Torino Fc gestures during the Serie A... Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

AC Milan loaned out primavera product Tommaso Pobega to Torino for the season, now all signs point to him returning to the side into the midfield rotation this summer. The midfielder has 4 goals and 2 assists this season.

Stefano Pioli is his pre-match press conference via MilanNews.it said:

“Pobega has certainly done well but now is not the right time to talk about next season. Now I have to enhance my squad and then we will think about the future.”

Ivan Juric, the manager of Torino is his press conference prior to the match via MilanNews.it said:

“Pobega? He has given us a lot, even if stopped by some problems. I like working with him, he really wants to improve even if technically he must take steps forward. He will return to Milan, then we’ll see.”

Davide Vagnati, the director at Torino to DAZN said via MilanNews.it:

“His future? We will talk about it eventually at the end of the season with Milan.”

