Key Battles and Prediction: Torino vs AC Milan

AC Milan travel to Torino tonight for an important game where Stefano Pioli’s men need all three points to keep their top spot going into next week. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Bremer

Giroud is really struggling against the smaller teams and it is really hurting the side. He will have a tough task to take on Bremer who is in some stellar form for Torino. The striker really needs to work on his lay offs and his creative contributions in the final third. His movement off the ball has been poor but he needs to be better positioned to finish off the few chances he will get.

Striker vs Centre back

Andrea Belotti vs Pierre Kalulu

The Tomori-Kalulu partnership has done incredibly well in recent weeks and Maignan has been bailing the team out with his incredible saves. Belotti is a summer target but will be looking to end his time with Torino emphatically as he has been scoring in all the big games this season. The striker is good at drawing fouls and can score messy goals which are often our undoing.

Left centre back vs Right winger

Ricardo Rodriguez vs Alexis Saelemaekers

Saelemaekers gets back into the starting line up and will need to justify his place to remain there. He goes up against former Milan left back Rodriguez down that wing as he will be looking to add pressure in the box for the Rossoneri and help force a breakthrough on goal. Rodriguez has been good this season but still lacks pace and this is where Saelemaekers can take advantage and get into the box.

Predictions

Bremer Winner

Kalulu Winner

Saelemaekers Winner