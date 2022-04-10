Match Preview: Torino vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan take on Torino away from home tonight as Stefano Pioli’s side crucially look to return to winning ways. A number of changes are expected in the starting line up which hopefully shifts some momentum our way.

H2H

Milan 1 - 0 Torino

Milan 2 - 0 Torino

Milan 0 - 0 Torino (Coppa)

Torino 0 - 7 Milan

Milan 1 - 0 Torino

Form Guide (all competitions)

Torino: L, D, D, L, W

Milan: D, W, W, W, D

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

The left winger in this game, be it Leao or Rebic will have a crucial role to get the ball into the box. Bremer is a force in the middle so the crosses in will largely be ineffective as Giroud will struggle physically against him. That battle with Izzo becomes important and the ability to use pace to get around him can win this game for us. Milan need to run in the down the wings or the middle but avoid the wild crosses.

Tommaso Pobega

The star of Milan’s on loan players this season has been doing really well at Torino and look likely to have a place in the Rossoneri rotation next season. He is playing in a more advanced role in the latter part of the season as opposed to the usual box-to-box. He has been turning up in the big games and has 4 goals and 2 assist this season. He needs to be cut out of the game by Tonali and Bennacer.

Theo Hernandez

Theo is a new dad as of this week, I am betting on him having a belter of a game as he enters this new phase of his life. He has been really wasteful in recent weeks but he needs to step up now as the points are needed with Inter Milan and Napoli breathing down our necks. Hernandez usually excels against a back three so should have some extra running room.

Prediction: Torino 0 - 2 Milan