AC Milan Travel To Torino In Search Of Three Points Or Risk Fumbling The Top Spot

AC Milan travel to face Torino tonight as the side look to bounce back from their disappointing 0-0 draw with Bologna. The Rossoneri are struggling with mid-table teams who are sitting back and defending for the full 90 minutes. Milan’s attack has been faltering in recent weeks but the defence has been resolute.

Stefano Pioli looks set to make two or three rotations from the previous game as Franck Kessie will replace Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers takes over from Junior Messias and possibly Ante Rebic rotates with Rafael Leao.

Torino have taken points away from Inter Milan and Juventus in recent weeks forcing 1-1 draws both times.

It will be an interesting game as well given some potential summer targets for the Rossoneri will be lining up including Bremer, Andrea Belotti and Tommaso Pobega.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao (Rebic), Giroud