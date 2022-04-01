Official: AC Milan Release Fourth Kit For 2021/22 Season In Partnership With NEMEN

AC Milan on their website have launched alongside PUMA a fashion forward new collection in collaboration with leading Italian streetwear label NEMEN. The new capsule features a blend of on and off pitch styles including AC Milan’s new Fourth kit - the first ever in collaboration with another fashion brand. The new kit will be worn by both the Men’s and Women’s teams in their upcoming Serie A fixtures against Bologna and Empoli Ladies.

The collection features the AC Milan x NEMEN Authentic Jersey that has been developed from PUMA’s innovative ULTRAWEAVE technology. The ultra-light engineered fabric is PUMA’s lightest performance jersey ever. The material construction has a four-way stretch material that reduces weight and friction. Made to move and made to last. The jersey also comes in a replica version. Additionally, the collection includes the AC Milan x NEMEN Anthem Jacket, along with the AC Milan x NEMEN Performance Jacket and Performance Pant.

NEMEN Studios are based in Milan known for textile innovation, creating new aesthetics and applications to push design forward. NEMEN’s CEO and founder, Leonardo Fasolo is a lifelong AC Milan fan, helping to bring the passion and Milanese iconic style to the new streetwear inspired collection.

The AC Milan x NEMEN Fourth Jersey will debut on pitch when the AC Milan Women’s team face Empoli Ladies on April 3rd. The AC Milan Men’s team will wear the new kit on April 4th when they face Bologna.

The Replica jersey is now available through pre-sale for order exclusively at store.acmilan.com. The AC Milan x NEMEN capsule collection will be available from April 4th at AC Milan Official Stores, store.acmilan.com, puma.com, PUMA Stores and at select retailers worldwide.