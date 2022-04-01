REVEALED: How Much AC Milan Paid To Player Agents In 2021

The FIGC have released a list showing the amounts paid by clubs in Serie A to players’ agents during 2021. The overall amounts paid rose from 138 million euros in 2020 to 174 million euros in 2021. Here is the list via MilanNews.it:
1) Juventus – €28.914m
2) Inter Milan – €27.512m
3) AS Roma – €25.962m
4) AC Milan – €12.567m
5) Atalanta – €8.353m
6) Fiorentina – €8.256m
7) Sampdoria – €7.227m
8) Napoli – €6.906m
9) Sassuolo – €6.817m
10) Udinese – €5.820m
11) Cagliari – €4.979m
12) Lazio – €4.716m
13) Genoa – €4.678m
14) Hellas Verona – €4.539m
15) Bologna – €3.961m
16) Empoli – €3.631m
17) Torino – €3.492m
18) Spezia – €2.391m
19) Venezia – €1.859m
20) Salernitana – €1.242m
Milan have been quite firmly against paying extortionate agents fees since Elliot took over and Maldini has slotted into the technical director role. The big displays of this came in the negotiations for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Franck Kessie where the red lines have been drawn.
