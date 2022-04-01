REVEALED: How Much AC Milan Paid To Player Agents In 2021

The FIGC have released a list showing the amounts paid by clubs in Serie A to players’ agents during 2021. The overall amounts paid rose from 138 million euros in 2020 to 174 million euros in 2021. Here is the list via MilanNews.it:

1) Juventus – €28.914m

2) Inter Milan – €27.512m

3) AS Roma – €25.962m

4) AC Milan – €12.567m

5) Atalanta – €8.353m

6) Fiorentina – €8.256m

7) Sampdoria – €7.227m

8) Napoli – €6.906m

9) Sassuolo – €6.817m

10) Udinese – €5.820m

11) Cagliari – €4.979m

12) Lazio – €4.716m

13) Genoa – €4.678m

14) Hellas Verona – €4.539m

15) Bologna – €3.961m

16) Empoli – €3.631m

17) Torino – €3.492m

18) Spezia – €2.391m

19) Venezia – €1.859m

20) Salernitana – €1.242m

Milan have been quite firmly against paying extortionate agents fees since Elliot took over and Maldini has slotted into the technical director role. The big displays of this came in the negotiations for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Franck Kessie where the red lines have been drawn.