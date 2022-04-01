AC Milan and Inter Milan Engaging City Council But Will Explore Other Areas For New Stadium

AC Milan and Inter Milan have sent a strong message to the City Council of Milan regarding yet another delay to the Nuovo Stadio Milano project in a statement to ANSA saying:

“With regards to the project of a new stadium for Milan, FC Internazionale and AC Milan wish to clarify that they are continuing a constructive dialogue with the local authorities to prepare a dossier that can be used in the public debate, so we can hope to accelerate the process to create a new San Siro, within a wider masterplan to requalify the area dedicated to sport and entertainment.”

“For both clubs it is absolutely a priority to have a new stadium, having certainty about the timing of the authorisation process, remaining open to evaluating other design solutions, should the conditions not be met to be able to build the new San Siro stadium.”

Milan’s president Paolo Scaroni did not dismiss the idea to move away speaking to Rai Sport via MilanNews.it:

“We will do what is necessary to see if we can finally equip Milan with a modern stadium, a stadium that the two clubs deserve. This does not mean that, if things were to be extended further, we would not look at other hypotheses. I imagine that we will finish building it in 2027-2028, not sooner. If we have a beautiful stadium, like the one we have designed, we can increase our proceeds, invest more in young players. But we have to start from the stadium.”