FC Barcelona Midfielder and President Confirm AC Milan Midfielder Will Join In The Summer

The midfielder served the club well but leaves a bitter taste exiting on a free transfer, let’s hope he can help us get some silverware before he moves on.

By Muqaddam Malik
Cagliari Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has been repeatedly linked to FC Barcelona and is set to join them on a bosman transfer this summer. The confirmations are beginning to flow in with comments from individuals in the Spanish club.

The president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta has said to RAC1 via Football Espana:

“We’ve completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I’m not allowed to mention their names, I’m so sorry.”

Now, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has furthered confirmed the move speaking to RAC1 via MilanNews.it:

“Franck is a physically strong player and is one who loses few balls and who knows how to set up the game. For this I am sure he will be a reinforcement that will do us good. Kessié will help us. He will have to adapt to Xavi’s game, but it was our coach who gave the ok for the transfer. Barcelona are recovering and players want to come to us.”

