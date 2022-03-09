AC Milan Ready To Raise Young Defender’s Wages As He Stars At Centre Back

Calcio Mercato are reporting that AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu is really making a statement this season and vindicating the shocking decision by the management not to sign a starting centre back in the January transfer window. The 21 year old arrived from Lyon last season for a minor 500k development fee as a right back, he is now one of the most dependable centre backs available to Stefano Pioli. The player has handled big games with ease and his value has spiked to about 15-20 million euros as per Tuttosport. This is a remarkable growth after just a season and a half as he has played 44 games scoring 1 goals and providing 2 assists.

Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are keen to extend his contract until 2026 and reward him with a pay bump from 500k per year to 1 million plus bonuses.

Kalulu’s last six games for the Rossoneri show how massive his contribution has been especially considering the opposition:

Milan 0 - 0 Juventus

Inter 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 4 - 0 Lazio (Coppa)

Milan 1 - 0 Sampdoria

Milan 0 - 0 Inter (Coppa)

Napoli 0 - 1 Milan

Fabio Capello was also full of praise after the Napoli fixture via MilanPosts saying:

“What surprised me most about Pioli is that he defends very well despite the absence of Kjaer: he got Romagnoli back and Kalulu is now a reliable central defender who does not make mistakes.”

Hilariously, Milan released a day in the life video based on him today which you can watch here or below.