AC Milan Hoping To Have Both Strikers Ready For Weekend Clash Following Injury Scare

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that both AC Milan strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud underwent personalised training sessions yesterday but this is to aid their recovery following the Napoli game. Ibrahimovic made his long awaited return for the final couple of minutes of the game while Giroud was the star of the night with the winning goal. The French striker was withdrawn due to an issue with his ankle but was also the recipient of a large cut across his leg from Kalidou Koulibaly in the first half, both have raised concerns about his health for the final stretch of the season but it seems he should be alright to continue from this weekend.

In addition, centre back and captain Alessio Romagnoli is getting better following his injury in the previous week and should re-join group training sessions this week. It remains to be seen who between him and Pierre Kalulu will start given the explosive form of the latter.

Milan face Empoli this weekend but will miss out on Theo Hernandez due to an accumulation of yellow cards.