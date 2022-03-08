AC Milan Women Held To 1-1 Draw By Napoli As UWCL Dream Fades

AC Milan Women faced Napoli at home this weekend as the side looked to gain some points in the race for the UWCL spots. The Rossonere were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in a game they should’ve won to continue pushing for a second place finish.

The Rossonere struck first with an early goal through Lindsey Thomas as he sliced a shot in the corner of the goal past Napoli’s keeper after just two minutes of play. The absences from the side began to show as the game wore on with dangerous opportunities being too few and far apart.

Napoli managed to equalise of a stunning free kick in the 86th minute punishing the Rossonere’s inability to kill off the game earlier on. This becomes the second consecutive draw in the league and will be a bitter pill to swallow given the chance to gain points on both Juventus, AS Roma and Sassuolo this weekend.

Milan sit in 4th place with 33 points, 5 behind the UWCL spot held by Roma and 8 behind league leaders Juventus. There are 6 rounds of football to go including H2Hs with Roma, Juventus and Inter.