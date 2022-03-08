 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan and Veteran Swedish Striker To Open Contract Extension Talks Next Month

The striker is a huge asset to the group and another year with him could allow him to get his 100th goal with the club.

By Muqaddam Malik
SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Daniele Longo is reporting that AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are gearing up to speak regarding a potential extension of his contract at the club by another year. The striker has struggled with multiple injuries this season which have hampered his contributions but he remains a leader in the dressing room and a core of the group who are punching way above their weight for the second consecutive season. The talks are scheduled for next month but Milan are set to offer him less than half of his huge current salary at about 2.5-3 million euros for the season but a potential big sum in bonuses based of performances and appearances. The team achievements will also be a big part as the striker wants to win a trophy with the club.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the 40 year old is keen to remain for another year as the striker also wishes to play one last World Cup with Sweden that could be Qatar 2022 in December.

The striker has scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists in 20 games thus far this season.

