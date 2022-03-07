AC Milan Beat Napoli 1-0 At The Maradona To Keep Themselves In The Scudetto Race

AC Milan travelled to the Maradona to face Napoli in a six pointer for the title race. Milan came away with a massive victory thanks to a lovely reaction finish from Olivier Giroud for all three points. The game ended 1-0 with Mike Maignan able to keep a great clean sheet thanks to the exemplary defence of Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori.

Despite the game being end to end and a pretty open affair there was a lot of difficulty in converting the good play into decent chances at goal. Both sides struggled to create and the first half frustratingly ended 0-0 despite Milan’s possessional dominance.

In the second half, Milan pressed up a little higher while Napoli were hitting hard on the counter attacks. The Rossoneri’s pressure paid off when Davide Calabria collected a half cleared ball and whacked it at goal only for Giroud to pounce and redirect it from within the box past their goalkeeper for the all important goal.

The Rossoneri held on really well with a stunning display of strength from Franck Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to run down the clock to victory.