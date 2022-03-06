AC Milan Take On Napoli Away In Crucial Title Defining Game As Kessie Starts At CAM

AC Milan travel to face Napoli on the road in a six pointer for the title in Serie A. Both sides are trying to keep up with Inter Milan hence a loss would be a massive blow and a draw would hurt both equally. Milan must win and reverse their poor form from recent games.

Stefano Pioli will deploy Franck Kessie as the trequartista in this game opting to go for his strength in the position over Brahim Diaz who is struggling for form and Rade Krunic who does not bring anything exceptional when starting.

Milan need to be wary as Luciano Spalletti has their entire Napoli attack available and their firepower will include Osimhen, Insigne, Zielinski and Politano from the start.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally returns as he will be on the bench for this critical game in the title race but it remains unlikely that he will play a part in it. His presence is more to make a psychological impact at this stage.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias, Kessie, Leao, Giroud.