Key Battles and Prediction: Napoli vs AC Milan

AC Milan take on Napoli at the Maradona tonight in a six pointer as the sides are tied on points sitting in 2nd and 3rd place at the moment. One funny observation is that there have been 3 red card in the previous five games between the two sides and the referee in charge is Daniele Orsato who is often problematic for the Rossoneri so it should be a tough one. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Left winger vs Right back

Lorenzo Insigne vs Davide Calabria

The winger will be on fire in this one as he looks to guide the side to a title before his departure to the MLS. The right back will have a big task as he needs to perform better in defensive phase while simultaneously contributing to the attack that has been lacking creativity. The limitation of Insigne in this game will be important to the overall outcome as he will be whipping in crosses and shots all night along.

Right winger vs Left back

Junior Messias vs Mario Rui

The winger has been battling for the starting spot with Saelemaekers in recent weeks and despite him offering much more in the attacking parts of the game, not enough has come to fruition. He needs to get in the box more and take on more shots as he has a wicked left foot. He needs to take on Rui at every chance and force errors down that wing to create some space for Kessie and Giroud in the box.

Central attacking midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

Piotr Zielinski vs Ismael Bennacer

This game is all about the midfield. Tonali and Kessie bring the physicality to counter Ruiz and Lobotka but Bennacer has the important task of hounding Zielinski and making those key interceptions. Bennacer needs to shut down the space and keep them midfield misplacing paces allowing us to counter. Each of the four attackers can handle long shots so quickly pressing at them will be key.

Predictions

Insigne Winner

Messias Winner

Bennacer Winner