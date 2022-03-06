Match Preview: Napoli vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan and Napoli face off in a massive tie for the fate of the Scudetto this season. The Rossoneri and the Partenopei are chasing Inter Milan for the top spot but neither can affored to drop more points especially following the poor performances in recent weeks. Milan have not won a game in their three previous games in all competitions.

H2H

Milan 1 - 1 Napoli

Napoli 2 - 2 Milan

Napoli 1 - 3 Milan

Milan 0 - 1 Napoli

Milan 0 - 1 Napoli

Form Guide (all competitions)

Napoli: D, D, D, L, W

Milan: W, W, D, D, D

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

The winger will need to step up in this one and score a big goal to give us the upper hand. The Portuguese youngster has done very well this season but has still slightly disappeared in the big games especially when the defence has been steadfast. Leao needs to do better with his finishing more often than not to increase the chances of his goals, the past three games have featured lots of shots into a defender.

Victor Osimhen

The striker will be eager to support his side in their title chase and he will be aiming to make a big impression against Tomori who is one of the most dynamic defenders in the league. Kalulu has been doing well but is yet to face a striker with the pace and strength of Osimhen as well as a striker who is agile with his movements turning the defender and sprinting at goal. Limiting him needs to be priority one in this fixture.

Sandro Tonali

It will be a huge bonus to have him back as his intensity has been an integral part of Milan’s success this season. The midfielder has a tough task of shutting down Zielinski and Ruiz from creating opportunities for the quick attackers. Tonali has an opportunity to turn the tide for Milan as this game is a midfield battle at the core of it. The midfielder will also need to support Bennacer and Kessie in opening spaces as our creativity has been slightly lacking.

Prediction: Napoli 0 - 1 Milan