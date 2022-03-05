AC Milan Firmly In The Race For Ajax Right Back But Strong Competition From Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AC Milan are in the race for Ajax right back Noussair Mazraoui on a bosman signing this summer. The defender has confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer hence a number of clubs are on high alert including FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund so not an easy ride for Milan.

Rudy Galetti is reporting that Milan have put a five year contract on the table for the Morocco international worth 3 million euros net per year. He does not that Barcelona are leading the race and would look to close the deal for the defender very soon.

Mike Verweij is reporting that Milan had bid for the player before but the offer was considered too low but they are now firmly in the race to sign him.

The right back would occupy a heavily fortified position at Milan but could signal the transition of Pierre Kalulu to centre back.