AC Milan Could Exit For Free This Summer As Lazio Offer Beats Milan’s Renewal

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are only willing to offer current captain Alessio Romagnoli about half his current salary as part of a renewal. The centre back received an odd contract that rose in value each year under Fassone and Mirabelli but which has not correlated to his role in this squad given the arrival and dominance of Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori. The Rossoneri are offering him 2.8 million euros per year to remain at the club past this summer, this poses a significant reduction to the defender and he is yet to accept this proposal signalling a potential exit.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Lazio and Juventus are extremely keen to sign the defender who has a wealth of experience in Serie A. The offer from Lazio is at 3 million euros per year but the bigger appeal would be for him to join his childhood club. Juventus remain interested and with a good relationship with his agent Mino Raiola which is another track to observe.