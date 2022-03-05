AC Milan Launch New Retro Collection From 1995/96 Season

AC Milan on their website have officially launched a special 1996 collection: a tribute to the Club’s traditions and iconic style, to involve and thrill the more than 500 million Rossoneri fans all over the world. It is also an unmissable collection for those who follow the latest lifestyle trends. The jerseys, re-designed for an extremely innovative language and not only as a cult object for fans also match perfectly with the most modern looks.

In the 1995/96 season, AC Milan won their 15th Scudetto, a multi-faceted and highly significant triumph. Indeed, it was the Rossoneri’s first league title success in the three-points-per-win era, their fourth in five years with Fabio Capello as a coach and the last in Franco Baresi’s splendid career. The 1995/96 season is also remembered as the first in which Serie A footballers wore personalised jerseys with their surnames and squad numbers on the back.

The Home kit - the iconic Red and Black - was worn on 28 April 1996 when AC Milan were crowned Champions of Italy with a win over Fiorentina. The white Away strip was named in the top 5 nicest AC Milan kits in history by NSS Sports. The yellow Third kit entered into the hearts of all Milanisti the previous season after it was worn when the Rossoneri won the European Supercup.