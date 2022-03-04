AC Milan Midfielder Gets Tempting Offer From Barcelona As His Contract Expires

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is tempted by FC Barcelona who have put an 6.5 million euro per year offer on the table to sign him as a bosman in the summer. The midfielder has received a final offer from the Rossoneri worth 6 million euros per year to renew his deal. The main difference between the two offers seems to be the agent fees involved hence similarly to the Donnarumma situation, the player is being played by his agent at the cost of Milan. New manager Xavi is reportedly keen to sign him and he would be offered a five year deal which would be ideal for the Ivory Coast international. Romano in his tweet as pulled a quote from Milan’s technical director on the situation where Paolo Maldini commented on the salary cap: “We’re not changing our stance.”

The 25 year old midfielder has played 211 games for Milan since 2017/18 scoring 36 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions contributing immensely to the return to the UEFA Champions League for the side.