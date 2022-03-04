AC Milan Will Likely Miss Two Key Starters For Title Defining Game Against Napoli

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic frustratingly remains sidelined due an inflammation in his Achilles Tendon. The striker has missed out for more than a month and the side has struggled against smaller teamsn in this spell without him providing goals and leadership on the pitch. The hope was always to have him ready for the Napoli fixture which is a title race six pointer but this seems tough now as he continues to train on a personalised regiment. There is a chance he can make the bench for the game if he trains with the group today and tomorrow but the chances remain slim.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that another starter is set to miss out as captain and centre back Alessio Romagnoli has not overcome his injury sustained in the midweek Coppa Italia clash against Inter Milan where he was withdrawn early. He has been training on his own and as a result youngster Pierre Kalulu will likely start the critical tie.