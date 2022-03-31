AC Milan Players In The International Break: Goals, Assists and World Cup Qualification Drama

AC Milan had numerous players out on the international break with most playing both games over the break. There were positives with Giroud’s two goals, Maignan’s full debut and Leao and Ballo-Toure qualifications to the World Cup.

Alessandro Florenzi: Italy

A tough game for him and an injury to follow. Italy collapsed in their play off game with North Macedonia and fell asleep at a crucial moment. A tough break for him.

Sandro Tonali: Italy

A brutal first game as he came off the bench in a tie where Italy were out of ideas for most of the game. He did incredibly well in the second game which was a friendly against Turkey. He pulled off a stunning interception which turned into an assist as Raspadori scored off it.

Rafael Leão: Portugal

The winger came off the bench in both games as his side clinched a critical spot in the World Cup. He got an assist after a stunning piece of play in the first game where he set up Nunes for the third goal.

Non è Messi ma Leao! @RafaeLeao7 ❤️pic.twitter.com/ew6CfADGnM — Richi - Smoking Bianco ⚫️ (@musagete10) March 25, 2022

Alexis Saelemaekers: Belgium

Started one and came off the bench in one. His side had a draw and a win from the games. Nothing of note.

Rade Krunić: Bosnia and Herzegovina

He started in the 1-0 loss to Georgia and remained on the bench in the second tie.

Ismael Bennacer: Algeria

Heartbreak for Bennacer as his side will miss the World Cup following a last minute winner from Cameroon in extra time. The midfielder was immense and almost scored a wild shot in the crucial tie but his side were undone by a late set piece.

Franck Kessie: Ivory Coast

The midfielder played both games for his national side in losses to France and England. Not much of note to his performances but he will likely need some rest after the games.

Theo Hernández: France

He played the first game for France against Ivory Coast and continued to excel in his advanced left midfield position. He put in the cross for Giroud goal, getting a crucial assist and demonstrating the Milan effect in the French squad.

Mike Maignan: France

The goalkeeper played in the second game against South Africa and kept a clean sheet with ease. He made his full debut and played in his old stadium in Lille which was a good experience for him.

Olivier Giroud: France

The striker was on fire in the break as he hunts down the record for most national team goals for France. He started and scored in both friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa. He needs 3 more goals to beat Thierry Henry.

Touch. Footwork. Finish. Giroud made it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/xOsq2G0Psh — Dubois (@DuboisCFC) March 30, 2022

Pierre Kalulu: France U21s

The defender did exceptionally well keeping two clean sheets over the break with his side coming in as a right back.

Zlatan Ibrahimović: Sweden

The striker only managed to come off the bench in the final play off game against Poland but his side were already 2-0 down and struggling to get into the game. He will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and unlikely get another chance.

Fode Ballo-Toure: Senegal

His side beat Egypt on penalties to qualify for the World Cup but he remained on the bench.