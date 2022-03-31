AC Milan Sign Partnership Agreement With SENEC Aimed At Sustainability

AC Milan on their website have announced that the club and SENEC, an international leader in the development and production of intelligent energy storage systems, are launching a partnership in the name of sustainability and innovation. The Rossonero family gives a warm welcome to its new Official Storage and Photovoltaic System Partner.

According to the GSE statistical report published in March 2022, almost one million renewable electricity production systems had been installed in Italy by the end of 2020, covering 41.7% of the country’s overall production.

Founded in Leipzig in 2009, SENEC is a real pioneer in the photovoltaic storage sector, with over 80,000 storage systems sold and numerous awards for the quality of its products and services. Part of the EnBW Group, one of the main energy utilities in Germany, with 5.5 million customers, it started operating in Italy in 2016 and today has offices in Bari and Milan. Offering complete solutions to increase energy self-sufficiency, SENEC recorded a growth of 900% in the period 2018-2021, consolidating its primary role in the market.

This partnership between AC Milan and SENEC draws on shared values and a common vision, which has seen both build solid foundations. Upon said foundations, the brands hope to construct a future that has design, financial and environmental sustainability at heart. In that sense, over the coming months, we will learn in detail about one of the key results of this collaboration: the construction of the first-ever SENEC solar energy system within the Milanello Sports Centre, which hosts the training sessions of the men’s First Team and Primavera.