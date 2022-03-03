AC Milan Could Cut Short Loan Of Chelsea Midfielder As He Is Forgotten On The Bench

Calcio Mercato are flagging that AC Milan seem set to terminate the loan of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko at the end of the season given the player has not settled into Stefano Pioli’s system as seamlessly as he did into that of Gennaro Gattuso in 2018-19. The midfielder joined on a two year loan with an option to buy, it is reported by numerous sources that this becomes an obligation if particular conditions are met such as the number of games played. The outlet notes that the player got getting a single minute of play in the previous seven games despite being fit is an indication of his impending exit.

The 27 year old French midfielder has played 17 games for Milan across all competitions since his arrival in the summer. This translates to just 597 minutes as he has only started 5 games and he only played 90 minutes twice when Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie were away at the AFCON.