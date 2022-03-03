AC Milan In Breach Of FFP Rules As Meeting Set For April Over Settlement Agreement

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan and Inter Milan are in the crosshairs of UEFA Financial Fair Play as the two sides have reportedly breached the rules. There are 30 teams who have failed to meet the FFP thresholds hence it seems very likely that all the sides will be sanctioned especially given the grace period as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 and 2021 reporting periods will be merged to allow sides the chance to recover revenues but this has not been sufficient for teams particularly in Italy as Milan, Inter, AS Roma and soon Juventus will all have been in breach of the FFP parameters. Furthermore, the FFP rules are currently under review with a new set of parameters to come into force from the 2024-25 season.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan will meet with UEFA in April where CEO Ivan Gazidis will look to show the reduction of losses drastically between 2019 and 2021. A Settlement Agreement seems the likeliest outcome.