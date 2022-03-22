AC Milan Will Lose Key Midfielder For Free This Summer As Barcelona Move Sealed

Gianluigi Longari has been since January that AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie had a verbal agreement in place with FC Barcelona to join them on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 as he was unable to reach renewal terms with the Rossoneri.

Fabrizio Romano is now confirming that Kessie will sign a 4 year deal with Barcelona worth about 6.5 million euros plus bonuses a year. He similarly to Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that the Ivorian has already undergone and passed his medicals ahead of the summer switch. Di Marzio notes that he underwent his medicals in Lugano and will receive 7 million euros per year. He adds that Barcelona accelerated since February and notes that Xavi was crucial in convincing Kessie to switch.

Kessie joined Milan on a two year loan from Atalanta in 2017/18 and was redeemed for about 28 million euros in the summer of 2019. He has become the most capped African at the club surpassing George Weah and currently has 214 appearances for Milan scoring 36 goals and providing 16 assists helping the side to return to the UEFA Champions League and to fight for the title in 2020/21 and 2021/22.