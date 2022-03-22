AC Milan Ranked 19th In Deloitte’s Football Money League As Serie A Lag Behind

AC Milan have been ranked in 19th place in Deloitte’s Football Money League based on their revenues recorded in the 2020-21 financial year. There was an initial error in the standings but has been rectified to confirm that the Italian giants remain in the top 20 for the moment. Milan are surpassed only by Juventus and Inter Milan in Italy who finished in 9th and 14th place respectively.

Milan registered 216.3 million euros in revenue in that year compared to Inter’s 330.9 million and Juventus’ 433.5 million euros. The top club globally in Manchester City with a staggering 644.9 million euros which is about triple of Milan’s current position.

The figures show the importance of the work of Ivan Gazidis and co. in fighting for sponsorships, partnerships and most importantly a new stadium as without these couple with good performance on the pitch, Milan cannot keep up with the top of Europe from a financial perspective.