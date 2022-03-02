AC Milan Concerns Grow As Centre Back Picks Up Injury Ahead Of Napoli Clash

AC Milan face Napoli in the title race six pointer this weekend but have a number of worries as injuries could add up in the build up.

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan captain and centre back Alessio Romagnoli will be evaluated day by day ahead of the weekend clash following his injury in the 0-0 draw with Inter Milan last night. The defender was forced to withdraw in the 26th minute with some discomfort in his groin. A muscular lesion to his left adductor has been ruled out but it is unclear if he will be available for the Napoli game.

Elsewhere MilanNews.it are reporting that veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still confined to personalised training sessions hence it remains a long shot for him to return against Napoli after being out for over a month at this point.

To add onto it, there was some concern for Mike Maignan after he got stomped on by Lautaro Martinez last night but Antonio Vitiello is reporting that he is all ok and there is no risk at the moment.