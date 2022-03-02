Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan

AC Milan and Inter Milan played out a listless 0-0 draw at the San Siro in the first leg of the semi finals of the Coppa Italia last night. Both sides who are fighting for the title in the league look out of ideas and mentally exhausted as both attacks packed nothing more than a whimper. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A good couple of saves and lucky not to pick up a serious injury when Martinez stomped on his arm. 6/10

Alessandro Florenzi: The right back did very well against Perisic and almost entirely neutralised the attacks and runs that hurt us in the previous tie in the league. 6.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: A good game at last following his injury and he looked very comfortable especially with Kalulu. 6.5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: He started off well but the injury will be worrying going forward as the depth gets eroded. 5.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A solid performance from the left back as he managed to keep Dumfries shut down but struggled to keep his attacking momentum. 6/10

Franck Kessie: A much improved performance as the midfielder was dominant and played his role perfectly, he really kept Brozovic out of it. 6/10

Ismael Bennacer: Outstanding performance from the midfielder whose passing was the lifeblood of our attack and his pressure kept us in control of the midfield. 6.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: The winger has absolutely no composure in front of goal, he missed sitters and constantly picking the wrong final pass. 5/10

Rade Krunic: A rare seamless performance from him with his non-stop interceptions and pressure further up the pitch. 6/10

Rafael Leao: A mixed game for him as he did create a good chunk of our chances but the quality in the finishing was slightly lacking as the plays seemed rushed. 5.5/10

Olivier Giroud: Very quiet game apart from the potential penalty call. Not enough is being done off the ball and to open up space in the box. 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Pierre Kalulu: A brilliant display, he completely overwhelmed Dzeko and Martinez with his pace and aggression. He is a stunning defender and he brings confidence to that backline. 7/10

Ante Rebic: Constantly off the mark in this one, he looks very rusty from his time out and is not yet connecting with his teammates. 5/10

Junior Messias: A good addition who brought an edge to the attack, his ability to take on his man then play in a pass or a cross is often understated. 6/10

Brahim Diaz: A decent display where he created some nice moments and broke the lines for the attack. He needs to incorporate this kind of play week in and out to get back to his usual level. 6/10

Davide Calabria: Not much of note, a couple of good runs forward to add some pressure but nothing else. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He managed the game well but should’ve gone for the jugular when he had the opportunity as Inter looked tired in the second half. A solid performance and fair result but all still to play for in the next leg. 6/10