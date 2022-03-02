AC Milan and Inter Underwhelm In 0-0 Draw In The Coppa Italia Semi Finals First Leg

AC Milan hosted Inter Milan at the San Siro for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi finals. The two sides continued their poor form with the third consecutive draw for each side as neither attack stepped up and threatened any chances. Milan were easily the better of the two sides and really should have come away with a better result but the final product was lacking throughout the game. The result was a big stinker of a 0-0.

There were two big refereeing calls that altered the game as usual in the case of Milan this season. Firstly, the penalty call on Milan Skriniar when he literally slammed Olivier Giroud into the ground in the box without attempting to get anywhere near the ball, it was a clear penalty. Secondly, the stamping of Mike Maignan by Lautaro Martinez deserved a harsher punishment given Maignan had the ball and his arm got stepped on maliciously.

Regardless, given away goals apply Milan are in a good position for the second leg next month and hopefully our form is better then.