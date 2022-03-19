Match Preview: Cagliari vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Cagliari as the Serie A title race heats up with the club ahead of their crosstown rivals. This is the week to ensure you do not fumble a great opportunity. Stefano Pioli has a number of selection doubts for this one but is likely to rest Kalulu, Tonali and Ibrahimovic.

H2H

Cagliari 0 - 2 Milan

Milan 3 - 0 Cagliari

Cagliari 0 - 2 Milan

Milan 0 - 0 Cagliari

Milan 4 - 1 Cagliari

Form Guide (all competitions)

Cagliari: D, D, W, L, L

Milan: D, D, D, W, W

Players to Watch

Mike Maignan

The keeper is going to make my list for every game until the end of the season at this point. He has won a league title amidst adversity with a fierce competitor breathing down his neck. He knows what it takes and we need these clean sheets given the attack is misfiring at the moment. Maignan is going to be the one to carry us to a title if at all possible. He starts off against Cagliari who have a hungry Joao Pedro and a tricky Gaston Pereiro.

Joao Pedro

The striker just got a massive call up from the Italian national team in the World Cup play off games. He will be looking to make a statement in this game and to be a giant killer. The Rossoneri must shut him down as early as possible throughout. He has a wicked long shot and cannot be allowed to test Maignan at all. Moreover, the midfielders needs to overcrowd his spaces and not to given him the chance to breathe and create. He already has 10 goals this season making him by far the most potent threat in his team.

Rafael Leao

The winger is sorely needed in this game and is slightly overdue for a goal. He is having his best season yet but he needs to turn up more and get those goals. The attack has been struggling forcing the likes of Kalulu to step up for the winners. Milan cannot afford to drop points so Leao, Messias and Giroud need to put two, three or four goals on the board.

Prediction: Cagliari 0 - 1 Milan