AC Milan Travel To Face Cagliari With Numerous Staring XI Question Marks

AC Milan travel to face Cagliari as Stefano Pioli’s men are now in charge of their own destiny with regard to the Scudetto race. There a 9 games to go and the side are mathematically first in spite of Inter Milan’s game in hand. The Rossoneri need to play each game like a final and win each one to secure the top spot at the first significant piece of silverware since the 2010/11 season.

Milan have a number of question marks in this game as the side had some issues with fitness and health last week. Tonali will not start as he had a fever allowing Kessie to return to CDM alongside Bennacer. There is some battles between Diaz and Krunic for the CAM role and Messias against Saelemaekers for the RW spot. Romagnoli is set to return replacing Kalulu despite his stunning form.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Messias, Diaz (Krunic), Leao, Giroud