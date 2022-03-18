AC Milan Making An Approach To Sign Liverpool FC Striker On A Free Transfer

AC Milan are looking at strikers for the summer given Zlatan Ibrahimovic is past 40 years old and Olivier Giroud cannot play over 30 games in a year. Divock Origi from Liverpool FC is a concrete target as his contract expires this summer.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that Milan want to offer him 4 million euros per year on a 4 year deal. Milan would also benefit from the growth decree which reduces the total gross payment for the player to 24 million euros.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Milan have made an offer to the 26 year old striker who is set to leave this summer as he struggles for playing time since the arrival of Diogo Jota at the club.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that the is some positive communication between the two parties. The player is fascinated by the opportunity. From Milan’s perspective, you get a Champions League winner who shows up in the big games and is used to a high press intense system.

Origi has scored 40 goals in 171 games for Liverpool and formerly played for LOSC Lille and VfL Wolfsburg. He is not the most prolific striker but turns up in the big moments such as the famous goal in the UCL semi finals against FC Barcelona to carry Liverpool to the final.