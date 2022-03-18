AC Milan Attackers Getting Call Ups For World Cup Play Offs While Defender Gets Snubbed

AC Milan players are beginning to get international call ups for the break later this month. There will be a mix of friendlies and world cup play offs for the players. The side will be hoping to absolutely no fitness issues to arise.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up by Sweden for their play offs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite his fitness issues which should raise concerns for Milan given the critical juncture in the season. Sweden face Czech Republic.

Rafael Leao gets a call up for the Portugal in their crucial play off game for the World Cup as well.

Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez have been called up by the France national team for their friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa.

Fikayo Tomori has been snubbed by Gareth Southgate inexplicably for the England national team’s friendly games despite his incredible performances this season.