AC Milan’s Financial Situation Dramatically Improves Under Elliot Fuelling Sale Rumours

Calcio e Finanza are reporting that American fund Elliot Management has conducted a massive turnaround at AC Milan sine taking over from Li Yonghong both financially and with the footballing performances. As of today, Milan are virtually debt free and sit atop the Serie A table but it is worth noting that the season is not over yet.

The Rossoneri will likely ended the 2020-21 financial year with a loss of about 50-60 million euros continuing the downward trend of reducing the losses even in the midst of the pandemic. Milan will meet with FFP over their thresholds but the revenue missing from the stadium between 2020 and 2022 has been significant but the club continues to pack up with the available capacity. The report goes on to note that rumours of a sale will begin to proliferate again as the investment fund could pocket a decent return given the debt situation at the club. Given the money invested to date, the club could easily fetch 1 billion euros and more providing a really good return to the current owners after just 4 years.