AC Milan Agree New Partnership with Milano&Partners For The YES Milano Campaign

AC Milan on their website have reported a new partnership with Milano&Partners, an agency that promotes the city of Milano internationally through the YesMilano brand, have launched a collaboration that aims to make Milano a global attraction, bringing visitors, talent and investment to the city.

It is a partnership that aims to promote the city of Milano and its outstanding qualities, making the most of AC Milan’s enormous potential to engage and bring together its supporters and partners from across the globe. As part of the agreement, the YesMilano brand will receive significant exposure through the Club’s channels and at the San Siro stadium, the source of the passion that unites the whole Rossoneri family.

So far in 2022, the city of Milano has already welcomed more than a million visitors from all over the world, with many choosing to see the Rossoneri in action in order to make their stay truly unforgettable.