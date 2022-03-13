Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 1-0 Empoli

AC Milan hosted Empoli at the San Siro taking all three points in a 1-0 win where the defence really came through. From Maignan’s saves, Tomori’s blocks and Kalulu’s goal; the defensive unit bailed us out in this game and won this game for us. Every win counts at this point of the season whichever way it comes but Milan need to be careful to deal with their lack of goals in coming weeks.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A great performance where he stepped up at the right moments and make some crucial saves. His clean sheets are a godsend when the attack is having an off day. 8/10

Davide Calabria: A good game from him where he was forced to run and constantly put his body on the line to block crosses and more. He could have pressed higher but this turned out to be a more defensive focused game. 7/10

Fikayo Tomori: He was immense in this game. He overwhelmed their attackers and was so important in organising the backline and keeping that clean sheet. 7/10

Pierre Kalulu: Another MOTM performance back to back with the Napoli game. He scores a belter that wins the game as he continues to show that he is a top centre back choice in the squad now. 8/10

Alessandro Florenzi: The right back did well out of position and even got forward and took some good shots but should’ve capitalised on his chances. He is settling in very well now and making a real case to be bought out permanently as the utility player. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: Good performance where he kept Bajrami quiet and very far from goal. He was ever present for the clearances. 7/10

Ismael Bennacer: Another exceptional performance where he showed his intercepting ability and passing range. He did well to kept the attacks starting and brought lots of energy to the midfield. 7/10

﻿Junior Messias: The winger did well to create chances and space but kept going for gola when he had the angle as opposed to the cross which frustrated Giroud. He needs to do slightly better with his decision making. 6/10

Franck Kessie: An big game for him and he had a fair few chances to score. He is doing well in the advanced role but he does not have the technical ability to breakdown defences but allows us more control in these games. 7/10

Rafael Leao: A good game where he showed his ability to think quickly and fire off really good passes in the box. He needs to also try find better shooting spaces as he often looks slightly misplaced at the edge of the box. 6/10

Olivier Giroud: A quiet game. He had the one headed opportunity but very limited contribution outside of that. 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Brahim Diaz: He added some pace and he was able to boost creativity when he came on but nothing came off it in another timid display. 5.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Nothing of note from this game. 5.5/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: He looks rusty and a bit slower but this is expected as he needs time before he returns. His passing and distribution was nice to see as he opened good lanes when he came on. Moreover, the leadership element was evident. 6/10

Ante Rebic: Added that much needed pace and directness on the left wing. Still rusty but getting back into it. N/A

Rade Krunic: Added some muscle and kept it tidy against his former club. 6.5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He got the game just about right but must be kicking himself over the non-performance of the attack. The wingers and strikers need to get back to scoring or the final nine games will be very difficult. 6/10