AC Milan Lifted To Crucial 1-0 Win Over Empoli By Stunning Youngster Kalulu

AC Milan hosted Empoli at the San Siro and pulled off an important albeit slight victory to take away all three points. The Rossoneri had numerous chances throughout the game but the excellent performance from the Empoli keeper continuously kept us at bay.

The breakthrough and winning goal came from young centre back Pierre Kalulu which is quickly making himself a core part of this squad. He started over Alessio Romagnoli and responded with a stunning goal. He picked up a rebound off the wall from a free kick and curled round two defenders and the keeper from outside the box to score the winner.

Mike Maignan supported by Tomori and Kalulu kept another clean sheet in the league which allowed for the 1-0 win as the defensive unit once again delivers for the side. Stefano Pioli will be eager to get the attack going again but he will be happy with the ground out wins to rack up the points in the meantime.