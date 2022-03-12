Match Preview: AC Milan vs Empoli H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Empoli at the San Siro tonight looking to pick up all three points and put the pressure on Inter Milan at the top of the table. Milan finally have both their strikers fit for the game hence it would be nice to get Zlatan back on the score sheet to allow Olivier a breather. This game cannot be fumbled such as the similar draws/losses in 2022 thus far.

H2H

Empoli 1 - 4 Milan

Milan 1 - 2 Empoli

Empoli 1 - 1 Milan

Milan 3 - 0 Empoli

Empoli 2 - 4 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, D, D, D, W

Empoli: D, D, L, L, D

Players to Watch

Franck Kessie

The midfielder gets yet another shot at the modified trequartista role after delivering a stunning performance in the win over Napoli last week. Kessie will be hoping to emulate his performance in the reverse fixture where he netted a brace. He needs to work between the lines and take his chances and hopefully get a goal in this one. We have not been scoring enough in recent weeks so hopefully that changes in this tie.

Nedim Bajrami

The no. 10 who is reportedly being scouted by the Rossoneri will be looking to put on a show against his potential future employers. Bajrami has 9 goals and 5 assists this season for the side who are punching above their weight and is the creative cog in this unit. He scored in the previous game against us hence we need to be careful as an early goal for them to shock us into a Spezia/Salernitana/Udinese debacle.

Rafael Leao

The winger is enjoying his best season with the Rossoneri yet but has gone quiet in recent weeks. His dribbling is incredible to watch but the end product has been slightly lacking. He has 11 goals thus far but should have quite a bit more. This is the perfect game to get back on track as it has been a couple of games with lots of missed chances. He has the opportunity to stretch his legs in this one as Empoli play quite openly, flowing freely across the pitch.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 1 Empoli